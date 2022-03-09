READING, Pa. -- The LGBT Center of Greater Reading and Safe Berks are teaming up to include an onsite Safe Berks advocate to help fight sexual assault and domestic violence in underserved communities.
The initiative places Safe Berks advocates at community partnership locations. The LGBT Center Advocate will be available several hours each week, according to a release from the LGBT Center of Greater Reading.
“We believe that partnerships like this are one of the key weapons to combat hate, aggression, and violence in our communities,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. “We have experienced the degree to which sexual assault and domestic violence can impact the LGBTQIA+ community, and we know that these issues intersect with other communities. Together we can do more.”
The services will complement the center's existing free counseling services.
Safe Berks is a non-profit that provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Berks County. The services are free, confidential and available 24/7 all year round.
According to the Center for Disease Control LGBT individuals experience sexual violence at similar or higher rates than straight people. Additionally, studies suggest that around half of transgender people and bisexual women will experience sexual violence at some point in their lifetimes.
For more information about Safe Berks, contact its 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.
To learn more about the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, visit lgbtcenterofreading.com or call 484-513-3170.