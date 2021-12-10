Not everyone is a fan of wrapping gifts. That's partly why a group in Berks County has volunteered its gift-wrapping skills.
Safe Berks is once again helping Santa and his elves prepare for the holidays.
Volunteers are wrapping gifts and accepting donations for Safe Berks at the Berkshire Mall.
Some volunteers are from Santander Bank, and others are from local churches.
A spokesperson for Safe Berks says they expect more business as the holidays near.
"As Christmas approaches, we usually see more traffic at the table, but we're just hoping people come out and keep the volunteers busy," said Francine Scoboria, with Safe Berks. "By having this table, it also offers an opportunity for conversations and for giving out information."
During the month of December, this fundraiser will allow Safe Berks to continue to provide free and essential services to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in our community.
The group offers a safe house, counseling, legal services, and a medical advocacy department.
The gift-wrapping station is set up near center court by Kay Jewelers.