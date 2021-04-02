READING, Pa. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Safe Berks in Reading is using the month to recognize local survivors.
The center's education and outreach department planted 250 pinwheels Friday afternoon. Each one is inscribed with an inspiring message.
Organizers said the pinwheels represent all survivors, known and unknown.
"I think when you see the number of pinwheels around, this is just a small number in comparison to how many sexual assault cases are really happening in our community," said Beth Garrigan, Safe Berks' CEO. "Sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes to law enforcement, so this is just a glimpse of what's happening."
The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network reports that people 12 and older suffer about 293,000 sexual assaults each year. The group said less than one in four of the assaults is reported.