READING, Pa. - In this latest gun reform bill, lawmakers are looking to expand the law to include more people who could be banned from owning guns if they were convicted of domestic abuse. The goal is to fix what's known as the boyfriend loophole.
"We all know that those who abuse aren't just people we're married to, we have children with or that we live with," says Jennifer Sawyer, SAFE Berks Managing Director of Client Services.
SAFE Berks says they do support closing the boyfriend loophole.
Right now, the law prohibits those who were married, living together or those who had kids together from buying guns if they have been convicted of domestic abuse.
The change would include current or former individuals who had dating relationships with the victims.
"We also serve individuals in same sex relationships and those folks may not have ever lived together, but they're in a dating or romantic relationship with one another," says Sawyer. "They're just as much at risk of being killed by a gun in a domestic violence situation."
Sawyer says statistics show victims are five times more likely to be murdered when their abuser has a gun, and about half of intimate partner homicides are perpetrated by an unmarried partner.
"It can extend into other romantic and dating type relationships, so it's super important that we close this loophole and include those types of relationships into this legislation," says Sawyer.