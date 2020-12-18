READING, Pa. - It's been a dark week before Christmas, as two men lost their lives in separate apparent domestic incidents in Berks County. Officials with Safe Berks in Reading want to throw victims a lifeline before we lose anyone else.
"I think because everybody is trapped in their homes there's more challenge in reaching out for help," said Beth Garrigan, CEO of Safe Berks.
On Sunday night in South Heidelberg Township, the police said Chad MacWilliam, 39, was stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend, Jillian Blimline, 38, who was subsequently charged with first- and third-degree murder.
On Monday night in Exeter Township, the police said Terrence Myers Sr., 35, was found dead inside his home with a stab wound to his chest. No charges have been filed, as his death remains under investigation.
Officials with Safe Berks said in domestic abuse situations, the stress of the holidays can be overbearing, especially in a year when so many have lost their jobs or businesses.
"Everything that we provide is free," Garrigan said. "We have counseling, we have the shelter, we have legal services."
The services, tied to a hotline and textline, are available 24-7.
"If you suspect that someone you care about is in an abusive situation, and you're able to talk to them about that, listen to what they have to say, believe them," Garrigan said. "Make sure they know it's not their fault, that we are here to help them."