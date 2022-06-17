WYOMISSING, Pa. - Hundreds of people will march on Penn Avenue in Wyomissing and West Reading on Saturday to raise awareness about the help and resources available for survivors of domestic violence.
The 16th annual "Walk for NO MORE" is hosted by Safe Berks.
"We are trying to get the word out that we are not going to tolerate domestic violence anymore, we are not going to tolerate sexual assault," said Mindy McIntosh of Safe Berks.
Safe Berks is asking the community to come together to show support for survivors of abuse.
"We really do think that people really are ready to end the stigma against talking about this, they're ready to work together to end these crimes," said Francine Scoboria of Safe Berks.
The day will start at Penn Ave. and Park Road in Wyomissing at 9 a.m. This year it also combines the Celebration of Peace event as well.
"It's only four or five blocks but it says a lot because it expresses our commitment to end domestic violence and sexual assault, that's what this event is all about," continued Scoboria.
More than 300 people have already registered for the walk.
"Every time we go out into the community there is always somebody who tells us thank you, thank you for what you did or we wish our mother or our sister or someone would have used your services, it's such a horrible epidemic that's happening here," continued McIntosh.