READING, Pa. — This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Local first responders said they like to emphasize the importance of safety all year long, but with a number of fatal fires in Reading and Berks County since the start of the year, they're reminding people what to do in an emergency.
Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said it's important to practice a safety plan and focus on getting everyone out of the house in the event of an emergency.
"Just because you're in your home doesn't mean you won't get disoriented. When people are exposed to smoke, their eyes start watering, they start coughing, it alters a lot of your senses," Searfoss said. "Fire fatalities, people die because of smoke inhalation; they don't burn to death."
Since the start of the year, at least seven people have died in fires in Reading. Searfoss said one of the commonalities in many of those cases was people waiting before they called 911.
"Every 30 seconds, fire doubles in size," Searfoss said, "so what you think is a small fire, what you think you can put out, may not necessarily be the truth."
He said smoke moves further and faster than fire.
Important fire safety tips include:
- Make sure you have smoke detectors with working batteries.
- Sleep with doors closed.
- Create an exit plan that everyone in your family knows about.
"That door will buy you a ton of time, believe it or not, not only against preventing the smoke from coming right into your room, but even if there's fire in that hallway, it will still buy you additional time for the fire department to arrive," Searfoss said.
He said firefighters operate differently when everyone is out of the house as opposed to when someone is still inside.
"Firefighters," Searfoss said, "do amazing things when they know that people are still in the building."