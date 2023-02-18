BALLY, Pa. - A Catholic school is attempting a reboot of part of its program.

Saint Francis Classic Catholic Academy in Bally held an open house this evening.

The school closed its first through eighth grade program in 2020 although it still teaches pre-school and kindergarten.

The school's new superintendent says the Allentown Diocese and the school had a change of heart.

"So we're going to now, after four years of kind of, doing some seed money and a new approach, we're ready to stand it up for next year," said Dr. Richard Brake, headmaster.

They hope to reopen for the 2023-24 school year.