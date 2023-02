READING, Pa. - A church in Reading is asking for help with its Lent Pierogi sales.

Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church needs volunteers to help them sell potato, sauerkraut, and cheese pierogis.

The Pierogis are sold at the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through March 31st.

Saint Mary's is in the 200 Block of South 12th Street.