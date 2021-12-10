CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Have you found your perfect Christmas tree yet? Well, if not, you better hurry up!
A lot of places are selling out, but we found one place that has plenty.
For more than 40 years, the Grill Fire Company in Cumru Township has been selling the real deal to get folks ready for Christmas. And this year, customers seem more eager than ever to buy the perfect tree.
"I really think that people are trying to get into the holiday spirit because of COVID and they want to try to get out of the funk of being at home," said Lisa Detwiler of the Grill Fire Company.
We've been hearing a lot about supply chain issues and inflation and how that was going to affect the Christmas tree crop and the prices, but that doesn't seem to be a problem at this place.
"I believe some of it is the media where they're saying it's a shortage and they're saying they're not going to get their tree, so I think they came early so I'm kind of hoping that continues because right now as I say our sales are up," said Jan Deitrich of the Grill Fire Company.
Way up.
In fact, they've already sold as many trees as they did all of last year. And all the money stays here to help the fire company.
"And it's local and I like to keep things that way also and it's used here in Cumru Township. And like I said we do purchase the trees here too in Berks County," said Deitrich.
"It definitely makes a difference, the tree, the smell and all the mess you have to clean up!" said Detwiler.
We have heard of other places with a limited supply, but on this lot, the Grinch is not stealing anyone's Christmas.
The lot is open on weeknights from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.