COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection.

The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.

According to the society, the mill was built in 1897 to house Jacob Bahr's woodworking and grist mill business. Before that, the property was home to a linseed mill from 1828 until the 1890s. Woodworking machinery was installed in the early 1870s.

The restored mill still features the original woodworking and corn-grinding equipment, water wheel, and some of the blacksmithing equipment. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The historical society said it plans to continue the mill's preservation, but it could use some support in the form of donations. Those who are interested in helping can learn more on the society's website.