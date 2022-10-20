READING, Pa. — There was a line outside The Salvation Army of Reading's headquarters Thursday morning, as parents waited for their chance to sign up for the Angel Tree program.

"It's really a good help, because right now, I'm not working, and I want my kids to be happy on Christmas," said Ana Checo, a mom of four.

"There's a huge amount of need in the city right now," said Paige Roche, the development manager for The Salvation Army of Reading. "We attribute that to a million things, especially inflation."

Many people are already struggling with housing and food insecurities; they can't even begin to think about providing extra for their children at the holidays.

"They shouldn't have to miss out on those experiences," said Roche. "So that's kind of the idea behind this, that we're not just fulfilling tangible material needs here at Salvation Army, we're instilling hope in the community."

Already, The Salvation Army has more than 1,750 people signed up to be recipients of the Angel Tree, and it expects that number to climb significantly.

"This goes until the 31st," Roche said, "and from what I've heard in past years, they get the bulk of their signups in the last week."

The organization receives a lot of support from the police and fire departments as well as the city, and of course, the community donors play a huge role.

"It's a really good thing they're doing," Checo said. "I want to say thank you for everything they do for our kids."