BLANDON, Pa. – Days after heavy rain caused flooding, Salvation Army disaster kits are ready to go at the Blandon Fire Company. They consist of items like brooms, cleaning solution and gloves — all for people in the community.
"They're slowly coming in, getting what they need and returning home," said Chris Kline, Maidencreek Township Emergency Management.
The fire department said anyone who needs the kits can pick them up any time after noon, and they said more of them will be coming to the area.
"My understanding is they'll be dropping more off at one of the churches down the street on Main Street," Kline said.
A Salvation Army official said the kits will be available at the Trinity Bible Fellowship Church and the township building. He said other places that will have them are the Antietam Valley Recreation and Community Center in Lower Alsace Township and the Salvation Army in Reading.
Kline says a state of emergency in Maidencreek Township is expected to be extended this Thursday.
"The township is taking all the data," he said. "We are filling out our county assessment forms, and those are going in to the county."
Over at the Berks County Department of Emergency Services, Director Brian Gottschall said he's been talking with the state.
"We're working right now with the state government to try to assess whether or not there's adequate damage in Berks County to allow us to pursue a federal declaration of disaster that would allow the potential for the [Federal Emergency Management Agency] programs to become available to assist those folks in recovery," said Gotschall.