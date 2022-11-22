READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings.

The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.

West Reading-based Tower Health and the Helping Harvest food bank, headquartered in Spring Township, provided the turkeys, and The Salvation Army said it spent about $30,000 on the other food.

The distribution comes at a time when The Salvation Army said it is seeing an increased need for assistance.

"We've seen a vast uptick in the number of people coming in for assistance lately, because of inflation and because of other things going on in the economy," said Maj. Darren Mudge, commanding officer of The Salvation Army's Reading Corps, "and so we're really trying to step up and to help as many people as we can."

The Salvation Army relies on community contributions to support its efforts. The nonprofit is accepting monetary donations through its Virtual Red Kettle. The initiative has a goal of raising $50,000.