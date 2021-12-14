MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Thousands of children in Berks County will have a happier Christmas, thanks to the generosity of The Salvation Army of Reading and so many others this holiday season.
The Salvation Army sorted and distributed gift bags filled with donated toys to more than 4,000 children in need on Tuesday, the first day of the organization's distribution season.
"When the parents get it, sometimes the parents will be in tears because 'it's exactly what my child wanted and I knew I couldn't afford it,' and here we're able to provide it for them," said Maj. Darren Mudge, commanding officer and pastor. "That's what the Christmas spirit is all about."
Approximately 900 seniors and veterans were also expected to receive gifts from The Salvation Army, including blankets, sweaters, hats, gloves, sheets, and household items.
The Salvation Army said it's still counting on the community's help to reach its fundraising goal of $200,000 this holiday season. To donate, people can visit their nearest Red Kettle or go to the Virtual Red Kettle website.