READING, Pa. - It's a longtime staple of the holiday season, the iconic red kettles of the Salvation Army outside stores and on city streets, but just like with everything else, the pandemic is taking its toll.
"In the Philadelphia area, this eastern part of Pennsylvania they are down about 45 percent compared to last year," said Darren Mudge with the Salvation Army.
Salvation Army representatives say it's the foot traffic, significantly less when many are cautioned against venturing out. So they're improvising.
"On the sign behind me you'll see some QR codes that people can scan on their phones so we are trying to do as contactless as possible," Mudge said.
They're also asking for donations online. Last year, they raised $100,000 from kettles in the Reading area alone. But rather than lowering their goal, they're shooting for $150,000.
The money isn't just for Christmas efforts but for outreach year round, as food shortage is also still impacting many families.
"Normally we do about 750 families this year we are up around a thousand just under a thousand families so we've seen a major increase in folks coming to us with their needs," Mudge said.