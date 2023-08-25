READING, Pa. - A long line stretched around the building Friday as folks waited to get into the Salvation Army's back to school event promoting kids' mental health.

"We prepared through our violence prevention program that we have funds available to prepare this event," said Lt. Hector Cid of the Salvation Army of Reading.

They handed out a limited number of backpacks, school supplies and food items to students in grades K through 8, while also offering calming activities.

"[We have] face painting and other events, stress ball making, and different activities related to this theme, violence prevention," said Cid, adding that it's important to help kids learn how to cope with the violence in the world around them.

"It's important for them to get to know flags of things that could affect them and how to report or how to cope with this appropriately so that when they are adults, they can face the situations in the most effective way possible," said Cid. "[So they will] not just become victims but can overcome those situations in a positive way."

Families on hand also expressed gratitude for the giveaways.