READING, Pa. - The Salvation Army of Reading announced the appointment of Lieutenants Hector Cid and Melissa Lopez as city coordinators and Lieutenant Hyesoo Kim as corps officer and pastor of the Reading Citadel Corps.

In their new positions as coordinators, Lts. Cid and Lopez will oversee the activities and operations of the Corps and be in charge of leading the Spanish congregation.

The married couple has over 20 years' experience leading and serving local churches and previously served as officers of the Reading Temple Corps.

“I stand humbled by the chance to continue serving the Reading community and working alongside my dedicated colleagues to make a positive impact,” said Lt. Cid. “Building on the progress we made as corps officers, we will continue to work hand in hand to instill hope in all those in need throughout Reading.”

Lt. Kim served previously in York Citadel Corps as an assistant Officer and brings the dedication and experience from her previous role to the city of Reading, especially when pursuing her passion in youth ministry.

Visit The Salvation Army Reading Citadel Corps webpage to learn more about the leadership and the ways the Corps serves Reading community members in need at https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/eastern-pennsylvania/reading-pa/