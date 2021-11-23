READING, Pa. - The Salvation Army in Reading has kicked off its Christmas season with a two-in-one event.
Kettle workers are out ringing their bells, and the Salvation Army also held a Thanksgiving food distribution.
Officials say they'll be able to serve 1,000 families this year. Many of the donated turkeys came from Berks County-based Tower Health and state Rep. Manny Guzman Jr.
As the red kettles mark the holiday season, the Salvation Army says any spare change can help make change in someone's life.
"And they may think the 35 cents I have is not going to make a difference. But when you add that up to the thousands of people that stop at our kettles and put that change in our kettles, that all adds up into real money," said Maj. Darren Mudge, with Salvation Army.
That money goes toward utilities, rent, food, clothes and so much more.
Last year, the Salvation Army raised $130,000, and this year they're shooting for $200,000.
If you don't have change, the red kettles have QR codes and donations can be made online.