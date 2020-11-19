Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Salvation Army of Reading has launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign in Berks County.

Kettles are set up outside all Redner's stores and at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market, according to the Reading-based agency.

The Salvation Army of Lebanon has also launched its annual fundraising campaign. Officials there said they expect donations to decrease by up to 50% this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while demand for The Salvation Army's services in Lebanon County are at an all-time high.

