READING, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Reading launched its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign in Berks County on Tuesday.

"It's basically our way to involve in the community, to participate in this big effort that we do to help out in the community," said Lt. Hector Cid, commanding officer and pastor.

Cid said the drive has been going strong for more than 150 years. This year, it will last from Nov. 17 until Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army aims to help thousands of people.

"In our program right now, it's over 2,800 registrations that we have so far that we're working towards meeting that goal this Christmas," Cid said.

This year's drive comes as families face inflation, and there's a lot of need. Proceeds will help with the distribution of toys, clothes, and food, and with providing other services year-round. People looking to donate will be able to do so at stores like Redner's and Walmart as well as online or at The Salvation Army.

"It's a season where we share hope to others," Cid said, "and that's what lifts us up and motivates us to continue serving and doing the best we can."