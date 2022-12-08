READING, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Reading said it's been a tough year for the Red Kettle Campaign so far donations are down and the need is way up.

"The money that people give to us now, we use throughout the year to help meet different needs that come our way," said Major Darren Mudge, commanding officer of The Salvation Army's Reading Corps.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign dates back more than a century. Since then, it's spread to cities and states all over the country.

Mudge said this year has been a tough year for donations.

"Inflation has hit us all," he said, "and so I think that is having a huge impact on people having need as well as people having extra money that they can give to help others."

The Salvation Army is about halfway through its campaign for the season and donations are only about a third of what it's hoping to bring in.

"We have a goal of $150,000, and we're at about $48,000 now," Mudge said.

On Friday, the Salvation Army's New York headquarters will match any donations given to the Red Kettle campaign, dollar for dollar.

About 20 Red Kettles have been placed around Berks County, at places like Walmart and Redner's. You can also donate online to a Virtual Red Kettle.

"We're hoping that people come out and support us and know that if they give us a $20 bill, it becomes $40," Mudge said.

He said last year, 2,400 children were in need of gifts at Christmastime. This year, that number has jumped to 3,500. Mudge is hoping this initiative will help The Salvation Army of Reading get closer to its goal in order to help everyone who needs it.

"Although it's a very needy community, we have found folks that are very, very generous in their donations, in their time, in what they're able to give," he said, "and it's wonderful to see the outpouring of folks wanting to care for one another."