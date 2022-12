MOHNTON, Pa. - Santa is trading in his reindeer for a different kind of animal.

Swartz's Roadside Stand in Mohnton, Berks County is hosting "Santa And His Sheep."

And, Swartz's Roadside Stand will have its two baby goats dressed up as elves.

Plus, Buddy the Elf will be helping Santa hand out a gift to every kid that comes.

There will also be food trucks and vendors.

The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2:3p.m. Saturday.