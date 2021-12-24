HAMBURG, Pa. - Students in Berks County received a surprise on their way home from school on Thursday.
Santa Claus came to Hamburg and he helped guide the kids home for the holidays.
David Fisher is a crossing guard for the Hamburg Area School District and longtime fire policeman.
He began filling in at the crosswalk in August.
Since then, he's developed a relationship with the elementary students and says he decided to give the kids a Saint Nick send-off after their dismissal for the holiday.
He greeted the kids in his big red coat and snowy white beard as they stepped off the bus.
He says he wanted to do something special and leave a special message for all the kids.
"Believe. Believe in yourself, believe in there's goodness in this world, believe that nothing is always as bad as what it looks," said Fisher. "Just to keep an open heart, a happy heart."
David gave each student a small gift to take home, and reminded them to always believe.