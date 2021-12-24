MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — The Blandon Fire Company has outfitted one of its biggest supporters with a special gift.
Santa joined Chief Dan Miller Sr. in presenting a decommissioned fire coat to Sean Kostival, a 23-year-old man with autism.
"Being able to see Sean's joy is one of the various reasons we all volunteer," Miller said. "Being able to make his and everyone else's day special is incredibly inspiring."
The surprise presentation came during the fire company's annual Santa run on Sunday. The 3-hour parade through Maidencreek Township features a number of emergency vehicles, including Blandon's 1949 Mack open-cab engine.
The first responders said they make a point each year of stopping at the Kostival family home to visit Sean.
"He's been watching the previous years' parades on his iPad and asking when the parade is since Thanksgiving," Sean's mom, Michele, said in a news release provided by the fire company. "Chief Miller has been making special visits to Sean for years now and we're always appreciative of him for doing that."
Sean is also known for expressing his enthusiasm on the baseball field. He participates in the Baseballtown Dream League, which is an initiative that provides people with special needs the opportunity to play baseball on a field in Alsace Township.