TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Now that Halloween has come and gone, it's suddenly beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Berks County.
Santa Claus will make an early appearance at Cabela's in Tilden Township on Saturday. He's set to arrive from the North Pole on a horse-drawn sleigh. His army of elves will be following close behind in a Tracker boat.
The grand entrance is set for 5 p.m. on the west side of the store, which is located off Route 61 near Hamburg. The borough's mayor and other dignitaries are scheduled to be on hand to welcome Santa.
The outdoor tailgate will also feature hot chocolate, giveaways for the children, and food vendors.
The event will serve as a kickoff for Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops' "Contactless Claus" experience, which will get underway on Sunday.
The annual Santa's Wonderland event will continue through Christmas Eve, offering guests a free photo with Santa, games, and crafts. Advance reservations for a photo with Santa can be made on Cabela's website.