READING, Pa. - This heat wave may have you thinking about...Christmas?

Well the Santander Performing Arts Center is already looking ahead.

Another holiday-themed show was announced for later this year.

Lightwire Theater is bringing its 'A Very Electric Christmas' to the Reading venue on November 30, the center said Tuesday.

The show combines theater and technology, showcasing a Christmas story in complete darkness.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 11 at 10 a.m.