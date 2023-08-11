READING, Pa.- Santander Arena had a banner year, the best fiscal year in its more than two-decade history.

"We're 21 years old and really proud of the year we had," said David Farrar, general manager of the Santander Arena, Performing Arts Center & Reading Royals. "It's thanks to obviously the hard work of our staff and the support of the Berks County and beyond community."

Between the different shows and acts, plus the hockey season crowds, Santander Arena just wrapped its biggest fiscal year ever.

The arena hosted fewer ticketed events during the 2022-2023 season, but it sold 20% more tickets.

"Had the highest grossing show in venue history with Daddy Yankee," Farrar said.

Farrar says in the last fiscal year, they generated around $800,000 in amusement tax and brought in approximately $1 million dollars for the Reading Parking Authority.

"We try to generate as many jobs and as much revenue as we can for the city and county and be a good partner," explained Farrar.

The Royals also brought 93,000 people into the building last season, and they are getting ready to play again in October.

With around 20 sold-out shows and more on the horizon, Farrar says things are continuing to look favorable and the venue is reaching audiences, in some cases, from all the way on the West Coast.

"I would say our core audience is from within an hour to an hour and a half, but it really depends on the genre and the artist," says Farrar.