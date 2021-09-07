READING, Pa. — A special ceremony was held Tuesday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Santander Arena opening on Penn Street in downtown Reading.
Whether for a concert, sporting event, or other attractions, many from Berks County and beyond have spent a night, weekend or even a season at the arena.
The venue, now an anchor in Reading, wasn't always an obvious choice, and it has weathered a lot of difficult times, both in the beginning and in recent months.
"[It's] been through a lot of struggles," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "This should be almost like the Rock of Gibraltar, going through September 11th, [it] had the struggles at the opening, as well as the last 16-18 months of the pandemic."
It was through the hard work and dedication of so many people that made it a reality, and on this 20th anniversary, Michael Ehlerman, the chairman of the Berks County Convention Center Authority, was celebrated.
Ehlerman was instrumental in making the arena a reality in center city.
"The biggest thing I learned out of this entire situation was in order to go big, you had to have massive cooperation," said Ehlerman. "That's public sector, private sector."
The chairman, who was on the front lines of the concept and now stands with many others behind the success of the arena, said the credit doesn't belong to one man.
Ehlerman said without the support and hard work of so many others along the way, getting this far would have been impossible.
"We got through it," Ehlerman said. "I think the board, at my age, is probably going to see me go away in a short time, and I wish them the best."