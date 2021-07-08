READING, Pa. – Santander Arena in downtown Reading is quiet now but will soon be buzzing once again with live concerts and then hockey.
"We're excited to get back to playing hockey here in a couple months," said David Farrar, general manager for Santander Arena, the Santander Performing Arts Center and Reading Royals Hockey. "October 23rd seems like a long time away but for us it feels like tomorrow."
The staff is coming back and the first concert of the season will be at the arena next month.
Meanwhile, the facility is looking for a facelift. Berks County commissioners are committed to giving $3 million to the arena and are set to vote on it next Thursday.
"If we could get $2 [million], $3 [million] or $4 million here and there, it would help get some stuff going and get the building up to par with our competition," Farrar explained.
The ice panel, responsible for making the ice used for hockey games, is just one of the items for which upgrades are needed at the arena as it gets ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
"So that would be great to get that fixed but then we've got some other HVAC units," Farrar said. "We would love to upgrade to some LED lights, new sound system, some LED ribbon boards."
As the Reading Royals and the arena join others in welcoming back big crowds post pandemic, they're stressing the importance of the facility and what it means to the community.
"The arena and the theater and the hockey team combined are a great economic driver for not only downtown Reading but for the county as well," Farrar said.