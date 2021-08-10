READING, Pa. — Downtown Reading's biggest entertainment venues are preparing to welcome big crowds back for a new season of concerts, shows, and sporting events.
With that in mind, the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday the implementation of several new safety and security enhancements and procedures.
The ASM Global-managed venues said they will encourage all guests to wear a face mask, but a mask will not be required unless mandated by a touring act. Any change to the policy will be posted on the event's webpage.
All points of sale have gone cashless. They will accept only credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express).
Flushing in all restrooms is also now touch-free, and hand sanitizing stations have been placed at all entries and throughout each venue.
Also, the arena and theater have partnered with Jani-King to handle the cleaning and disinfecting work after each event. They have also increased the filtration in their air handlers and added UV lighting to neutralize 99.7% of airborne particles, officials said.
As for security, both venues are now entirely smoke-free, meaning that guests will no longer be permitted to leave either building and re-enter in order to smoke or use an e-cigarette.
"Our primary objective as the management company of these two downtown venues is to protect our guests and employees and we have identified these areas as an opportunity to enhance security and overall guest safety," said David Farrar, the venues' general manager. "While we understand that this is an inconvenience for some, we are confident that all of our fans can agree that safety comes first."
The venues have also implemented a new bag policy. Guests will be allowed to enter with one clear plastic or vinyl bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or one clear, drawstring bag no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches, or one, one-gallon clear plastic or zip-lock bag.
A small clutch no larger than 4-1/2 inches by 7 inches may be carried in addition to the one clear bag. All other bags, backpacks, and totes will be prohibited.
"An exception will be made to allow medical items that cannot be transported in a clear bag into the venue," Farrar said. "Guests carrying medically necessary items or equipment will be required to have their bags or equipment inspected."
Jackets may also be searched upon entry, and all guests will continue to be subject to screening by walk-through medical detectors.
The upcoming season at the performing arts center includes Berks Jazz Fest events this Friday and Saturday, a standup comedy performance by Rodney Carrington on Sept. 10, Rocky Live in Concert on Sept. 24, Little Big Town on Oct. 8 and 9, The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson on Oct. 17, Foreigner on Oct. 21, Melissa Etheridge on Nov. 5, and Boys II Men on Nov. 18.
The Santander Arena will be celebrating its 20th anniversary season with appearances by Blackberry Smoke and The Allman Betts Band on Aug. 27, Judas Priest on Sept. 8, Rauw Alejandro on Sept. 11, Myke Towers on Oct. 14, Zach Williams on Oct. 17, Brett Eldredge on Nov. 5, ice racing on Jan. 15, and Paw Patrol Live! on Jan. 18 and 19.
Also, the Reading Royals will host their 20th season home opener on Oct. 23. The 7 p.m. game will be preceded by a block party on Penn Street at 3 p.m. and a concert at 4 p.m.