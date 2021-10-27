READING, Pa. — It may be the Santander Arena's 20th anniversary, but would-be eventgoers are the ones receiving the gift.
The arena and its sister venue, the Santander Performing Arts Center, announced Wednesday that they're celebrating the big anniversary by offering "$20 tickets for a TON of shows."
The 20-hour sale will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The venues said those who want to find out which shows are included in the special offer must go online and join their email list.
