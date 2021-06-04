READING, Pa. | The ASM Global managed Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center announced Friday that all events will return to full capacity crowds.
Officials say based on the current guidance and recommendations of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on COVID-19, the arenas will be safe to reopen to maximum capacity. In addition, Reading Royals games will be played at full capacity when the season starts on October 23, they say.
A new website was launched Friday as well, created locally by FXV Digital Design in West Reading, PA. This new website will allow the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center to better service their customers online purchasing experience.
“The timing of launching our new website in the same week that we are able to focus on returning to full capacity events is perfect," Matt Christine, Director of Marketing, noted. "We can’t wait to have fans back in our venues for concerts, comedy and, of course, Reading Royals games this fall. Our new website makes it easier than ever for fans to find the event they want to attend and make their ticket purchase, whether that is on their phone or home computer.”
This summer also marks the beginning of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Santander Arena, officially set to kick off with Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers officials say on Friday, August 27. Tickets are on-sale now on their website.
More information on the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center’s event and plans for the return to full capacity can be found online.