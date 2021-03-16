READING, Pa. - It's certainly been a long year for anyone associated with professional sports or the entertainment industry in Berks County.
Now, officials with the Santander Arena and the Reading Fightin Phils are weighing in on Monday's announcement that Pennsylvania will ease restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings next month.
"We're going to get through it and come out the other side and hopefully be better prepared and ready to go," said David Farrar, general manager of the arena and its sister venue, the Santander Performing Arts Center.
For the folks at the arena, this past year has been awful.
"Oh, it's been brutal. It's been devastating. It's been tough, not only on the staff, the building, but everyone involved," Farrar said. "It's been tough. It's been a year now.'
The Reading Royals canceled their 2020-21 season of ECHL hockey at the arena, and there have been no concerts or other events, but now, with Gov. Tom Wolf easing some restrictions in April, going from 15% to 25% capacity for indoor events, Farrar said it's a sign that the end is near.
"Obviously, with the capacity increases and with the restaurants being able to open back up, which is huge for the downtown area and Berks County in general," Farrar said, "that there's some hope that things are getting better."
And even though he can't make any definite predictions, he said he is optimistic the governor will lift the restrictions even more so that concerts will be back by the fall, if not sooner, and that by the time the Royals' season starts on Oct. 23, they might have a packed house cheering them on.
"We hope that it goes from 15% to 25% and hopefully to 50%," Farrar said, "and hopefully at some point we rip the Band-Aid off and we're back at 100%."
A spokeswoman for the R-Phils said the team doesn't have an official statement because it's waiting for more guidance from the Philadelphia Phillies, but she said the hope is that the governor will ease the restrictions even more before the team's home opener on May 4.