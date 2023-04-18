READING, Pa. - Santander Bank is cutting 77 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice of layoffs.

The notice contained few details beyond listing the employer as Santander Bank, 450 Penn St., Reading, and the 77 jobs. No specific location for layoffs was given and no date for when cuts may occur or have occurred.

69 News has contacted the bank for more details.

The WARN notice posted by the state Department of Labor and Industry defined the cuts as a layoff, not closing.

WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, which is required by federal law to advise communities and employees of certain closings and mass layoffs.

Santander Bank N.A., formerly Sovereign Bank, has about 9,000 employees and more than 2 million customers, according to the bank website. The North American bank is a subsidiary of Banco Santander, which is based in Madrid.

Banco Santander is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SAN.

