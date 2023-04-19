READING, Pa. - Santander Bank's 77 job cuts in Berks County are the result of a plan to "streamline" how the bank operates, according to a company statement.

The employees affected have been notified, the bank said Wednesday, and "There are no other impacts beyond customer-facing call center teams."

The job cuts by Santander, 450 Penn St., Reading, were disclosed Tuesday in a WARN statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, which is required by federal law to advise communities and employees of certain closings and mass layoffs.

Santander said the changes related to the layoffs will be implemented over the next year, and "No customer-service impacts are expected as a result."

"We are actively working to connect as many impacted employees as possible with new roles," according to the bank. Employees who are eligible for severance will receive outplacement services.

"Santander Bank remains committed to all of its customers, including those in the region," the bank said. "Currently, the bank serves 33 branches across central Pennsylvania."

Santander Bank N.A., formerly Sovereign Bank, has about 9,000 employees and more than 2 million customers, according to the bank website. The North American bank is a subsidiary of Banco Santander, which is based in Madrid.

Banco Santander is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SAN.