READING, Pa. – Over the next year, 77 people who work at Santander Bank in Reading will be laid off.
The company says the cuts impact only customer-facing call center teams, and it does not expect customer service will be affected.
"A lot of banks are facing small to larger crisis," said Albright College Economics Professor Farhad Saboori.
Because of that, Saboori says banks, like Santander, are changing their portfolio of activities.
Last year, the company announced it would no longer originate residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit.
That move resulted in 53 layoffs at a Montgomery County branch and warnings there would be more.
On top of that, the professor says many banks are making the changes we've been seeing at fast-food chains.
"For example, McDonald's: You don't see people taking your money, and so, that change is happening in banking," explained Saboori. "They don't need as many face-to-face people to meet the customers."
There's an increased focus on online banking and app use.
Are the cuts at the bank an indicator of an economy teetering on the brink of recession?
"Financial crisis is very hard to predict," said the professor. "It's the result of asset bubbles, and nobody in economics has been able to figure out why the value of some assets rise significantly, above their underlying value, until it's too late."
Like many, he's watching. If a recession hits, like some have predicted, he believes it will be mild and the economy will recover.
"I've seen enough that this economy has a capacity of getting hits and returning back to normal," he added.