READING, Pa. — One of the Christmas season's classic television shows will come to life before an audience in downtown Reading.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" will return to the Santander Performing Arts Center on North Sixth Street for a one-night-only performance on December 2.
The musical is an adaptation of the animated TV classic, which first aired in 1964.
"It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special," according to the musical's website. "Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us."
Tickets for the performance in Reading will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m. A presale is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.