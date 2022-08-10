READING, Pa. — If your travels will take you through the heart of downtown Reading on Saturday, be advised you may have to take a detour.

City police announced Wednesday that they will close the 500 block of Penn Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) to all traffic between approximately 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Star City Boxing will present a "Peace & Gloves" block party, which will include food, music, and family activities.

The entertainment is set to begin at 1 p.m.; the first bout of boxing will get underway at 3:30. The boxing ring will be set up near Fifth and Penn streets. Those who attend are advised to take their own chair.

The event is free to attend.