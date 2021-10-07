HARRISBURG, Pa. — Berks County residents and business owners whose property was damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida can now apply for financial aid from the federal government.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a recent request to make low-interest loans available to people who were impacted by the storm in early September.
"Unfortunately, this storm left a lasting impression on dozens of communities across much of eastern Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "We are grateful that SBA recognized the need for low-interest loans, which will undoubtedly help many people and businesses recover."
Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles, officials said.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses.
Economic injury disaster loans are also available to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact, regardless of whether the business suffered physical damage from the storm.
For the next two weeks, the SBA will staff a disaster outreach loan center in Berks County to provide in-person assistance for those who wish to apply for aid.
The center will open Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at the Berks County Fire Training Center at 895 Morgantown Road (Route 10) in Reading. It will then be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The center will permanently close at 4 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Immediate help and loan applications are available by calling the SBA's customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
The SBA's approval for Berks also makes aid available to people in the neighboring counties of Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, and Schuylkill. Storm victims in hard-hit Chester and Montgomery counties were already eligible for the SBA loans and other federal aid.