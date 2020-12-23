HEREFORD TWP., Pa. – The images of a dramatic helicopter water rescue along Tollhouse Road in Hereford Township recall memories of aggressive flood waters from this past August.
"If you were impacted from a survivor standpoint, it's devastating,” said Edward Dawson, with the U.S. Small Business Administration. “From our standpoint, we are out here to try to make sure no stone's unturned in getting out the information on what's available."
People who have a home, apartment or business that was impacted by the waters of Tropical Storm Isaias over the summer may qualify for a loan through the SBA.
"A homeowner can qualify for up to $200,000. Terms on all of these loans are up to 30 years,” Dawson explained. “A renter can borrow up to $40,000 for loss of content, including automobile. Again, we are looking at up to 30 years."
Additionally, businesses can apply for up to $2 million in loans. Homeowners, renters and business owners can visit the SBA disaster loan assistance website to apply online and check the application status. There's also help with the application process.
“You are near a small business development center usually run by the universities in the area," said Dawson. "They can provide technical assistance in the application process."
An SBA representative says there are a lot of misconceptions about SBA disaster loans, especially among those who have never found themselves in the position to apply for one.
"Everybody's case is going to be on a case-by-case basis,” said Dawson. “And everybody's case is different. I hear people say, 'Oh, well my uncle didn't get it and he's in better shape than I am, and I won't be able to get it either.' That's not necessarily the case."
The deadline to apply is Feb. 16.