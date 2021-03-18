BALLY, Pa. – It's a St. Patty's Day tradition that goes back decades — the "Irish Wake" at the Bally Hotel in Berks County. The pandemic put a damper on it last year, but a mini-wake was back this year and people couldn't be happier.
Jen Simmon has been coming to the Bally Hotel Wake every year for more than 20 years.
"It's tradition for sure. It's not the typical wake but we'll take it," she said of the changes to this year's event.
For almost 50 years, thousands have turned out for the outdoor Irish wake for St. Patrick's Day at the Bally Hotel, but because of COVID-19, it's been turned into a mini-wake inside this year. That's just fine with its biggest fans.
"It's incredible; it just feels like a little bit of normalcy here so I really appreciate it, being Irish," said Michelle Mulholland, who also normally lies in an actual casket every year at the regular wake. "It's just all coming together. This is when we stopped last year and it just makes sense when we start again this year."
"An Irish wake is supposed to wake the dead so I laid in the coffin and people told me jokes, and then if I thought they were funny, I would laugh and they would get free drinks," Mulholland said of previous celebrations.
"I'm just excited people are out and we're just able to be out again and have drinks and have food," said Ian Meinzer, owner of the Bally Hotel. "It's been a long year of solitude and it's nice."
DJ Johnny A was spinning the tunes for the first time in almost a year and he felt lucky to do so.
"Finally people get to come together again and interact and have a little fun and, ya know, feel like a human being again," said DJ Johnny. "I won't try to get people to dance, I will get people dancing!"
Just like a true Irish wake, everyone came together to celebrate — not mourn.
"And celebrate corona and how we're gonna be done with it and have great a great celebration on St. Patrick's Day!" Meinzer said.
He hopes the wake tradition will be back in all its glory next St. Patrick's Day.