WYOMISSING, Pa. — Wyomissing police are putting the public on notice about a telephone scam.

Police said Thursday that they've learned of people receiving phone calls claiming to be from a representative of the department.

"The voice is an obvious computer generated one that has made references to a subpoena and safety of a family member," the police said in their warning.

Police said any calls from their department would be made by a human and would not ask for money in exchange for someone not being arrested or seek payment of a fine with gift cards.

"If you should receive a call such as this, contact your local police department to advise them, and call us at 610-375-6102 if we are not the police department you are making your original complaint to so that we are aware," the police said in their message.

The Federal Trade Commission said scammers often convince people to act urgently and tell them what specific gift cards to buy. People over the age of 65 are exponentially more likely to be victimized, according to the FBI.