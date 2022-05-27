Memorial Day weekend is upon us. Some pools will be open for the unofficial start of summer, but others will be staying closed this year.
"It's been a difficult couple years and we were sad the pool couldn't open to benefit our city residents and especially our kids," said Daphne Klahr, Reading Recreation Commission.
Not since prior to the pandemic has the Schlegel Park Pool in Reading seen summer activity, as it faced a long road to reconstruction.
"This beautiful pool is behind me and everything looks fantastic, I just can't wait to hear the laughter and see the smiles at this pool and see kids with ice cream dripping down their faces," continued Klahr.
County Commissioner Michael Rivera joined Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and the Rec Commission to say how vital and much-needed this place is to the city, kids and families.
"As you know, there's so much violence going on around all over the place with the youth and having a place for youth to come in a safe environment, and that is priceless," said Rivera.
Meanwhile, good news and bad news over in Topton. Topton's pool is closed, not forever, but for the foreseeable future.
"We were losing four inches of water a day and having to refill that every day before the pool even opened. So, we had to determine where that water was going," said Michelle Lorah, Borough Council.
Kutztown and Fleetwood are being neighborly and stepping up to help.
"Kutztown Borough has worked with our residents and they are giving them a discount on passes for the pool and our swim team is swimming at Fleetwood pool, so that is something we made arrangements to make happen," continued Lorah.