READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board voted unanimously in favor of a Reading Public Museum Advisory Ad Hoc Committee during its meeting Wednesday.
The committee is being created for the purpose of reviewing issues, discussing options and making recommendations to the school board regarding the Reading Public Museum.
In late December, the museum announced its plans to relocate its stored collection from the museum to the Wells Fargo building at Sixth and Penn streets in Center City Reading.
The Foundation cited that the current museum had been damaged by flood waters and that the district was considering a request to replace the building's electrical infrastructure.
The next day, the district announced it was seeking requests for proposals for a new entity or entities to operate and manage the museum.
Earlier in 2021, there were reports that the Foundation was considering a preliminary plan to relocate the entire facility to Spring Township.
In a statement published on the district's website, school board Solicitor John Miravich said the Foundation is a private nonprofit entity that does not answer in any way to taxpayers.
"The Foundation has claimed the school board has repeatedly refused to provide necessary funding to upgrade and fix many parts of the facility and grounds," Miravich stated. "Yet, under the (1991) agreement, the Foundation is obligated to and agreed to maintain the buildings and make all necessary capital improvements."
The statement further notes that the Foundation had agreed to give preferred access to Reading students, but that there has been no free student access to the museum since 2019.
"Whatever the museum Foundation, as a private nonprofit entity, does at another location other than the museum is beyond the control of the school district," Miravich stated. "However, the museum Foundation is contractually obligated to maintain the museum and its grounds. The school district intends to hold the museum Foundation to these binding obligations through all legal means."
The resolution approved Wednesday names Wayne Gehris, the district's chief financial officer, as the superintendent's designee to convene the committee.
School board President Noahleen Betts said the board decided to explore forming a committee to act on behalf of the friends of the Reading School District.
"In coming days, we will be posting information on how members will be admitted to the committee," Betts said.
Betts said the district plans to post that information on its website, as well as make it available to the media.
Updates to health and safety plan
The brief voting meeting took place immediately before the board's monthly Committee of the Whole.
During that meeting, Anne Fisher, the district's health services and student support director, recommended the board approve a fourth amended version of its health and safety plan.
Fisher said the amendments will allow expanded field trips within Berks County and that the required isolation and quarantined times for positive cases will be reduced to five days, as recently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The plan requires that all existing health and safety measures, including the wearing of masks, will be followed through the end of the third quarter, which is in late March.
The board will vote on the amended plan next Wednesday.