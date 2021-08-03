EXETER TWP., Pa. – A high school girls wrestling program may soon become a reality in the Exeter Township School District.
The school board agreed Tuesday night to move a recommendation to the voting meeting to establish such a program for a three-year period.
Board member Ann M. Hearing, chair of the curriculum committee, said girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States and that there is hope it will be recognized at the state level in the next few years.
Hearing said the Governor Mifflin and Brandywine school districts have also established girls wrestling programs.
The plan would be for the booster groups to provide the funding for the three-year period. The boys wrestling coaches would also coach the girls.
Hearing said there are five girls currently interested in the program.
She also said the athletic director has estimated that after the three-year period, the program could cost the district as much as $22,000 a year.
Some school board members said they want to receive additional details on the potential costs.