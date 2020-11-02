SHILLINGTON, Pa. – At Monday night’s workshop meeting of the Governor Mifflin school board, the members unanimously voted to approve changes in the district’s administrative leadership.
The board voted to accept the resignation of Dr. Steven Gerhard as superintendent of the Governor Mifflin School District, effective December 31, 2020 and to appoint Mr. William McKay superintendent effective January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024. McKay has served as assistant superintendent since 2016.
The board heard an update presentation about phase one of the Community Center and school renovation project from Damien Spahr, project manager for siteLogiq, King of Prussia, Pa., and David Schrader, principal of Schrader Group Architecture, LLC, Philadelphia, Pa.
Spahr said the Community Center was in the schematic phase and was budgeted at $23.875 million in 2019. The high school and middle school were undergoing program updates and had been budgeted at $15.739 million and $16.245 million respectively in 2019. The elementary schools were budgeted for boiler replacement and lighting upgrades at a cost of $1.438 million.
Schrader explained that the Community Center will be built first so that the athletic rooms in the high school and middle school can be moved to make way for additional classroom space in the high school and centralizing special education around the courtyard in the middle school.
Schrader encouraged the board to move quickly to take advantage of an improved bid market due to COVID-19’s impact on the construction industry. The earlier Phase one is completed, Schrader said, the more likely it is to be able to control escalation of costs and expensive change orders.
The total cost for phase one, in addition to the $23.875 million allocated for the Community Center, is estimated to be $9.6 to $10.3 million. The total cost for all projects is $57.298 million and the goal is for completion in the summer of 2024.
At its next meeting the board will vote on an agreement with Schrader Group to provide architectural services for renovations to the high school and middle school buildings and for the construction of a new Community Center building.
Other matters
The replacement of Boiler #1 heat exchanger at Mifflin Park Elementary by Gasmaster Industries, Ltd. And R&C Heavy Mechanical, LLC at a cost of $40,500 to be paid from Capital Reserve funds was approved by the board.
Also, the board approved the replacement of Generator #2 at Cumru Elementary by Dynatech for $108,513, to be paid from Capital Reserve funds.
In addition, at the next voting meeting the board will vote on an agreement with New Story School (Wyomissing location) to provide special education services for an unnamed student during the 2020-2021 school year at the rate of $280 per day.