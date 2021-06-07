READING, Pa. - A school bus aide based in Reading is facing charges after reportedly spraying children in the face with a cleaning solution.
The Berks County Detective’s Office says they received the two reports from the Department of Human Services on May 13. The reports said that a school bus aide sprayed students with a substance believed to be cleaning solution.
The Berks County District Attorney reports the offenses happened on the school bus.
The school bus aide was identified as Juan Dorta, 52 of Reading.
The Berks County Detective’s Office initiated a criminal investigation.
The investigation found that on May 14, the actions of the school bus aide were captured by video surveillance cameras installed inside the school bus.
The video surveillance footage was turned over to Berks County Detectives.
On May 19, the Berks County Detectives interviewed a 12-year-old boy. The victim told detectives that the school bus aide sprayed him in the eyes, face and mouth, causing him pain.
The boy described the bottle as blue and continued to tell detectives that the aide threatened to punch him.
Detectives confirmed the blue spray bottle contained a glass and multi-surface cleaner containing active ingredients which can cause skin corrosion, as well as serious eye damage and irritation.
On May 28, the Berks County Detectives interviewed a second victim. The 10-year-old boy told detectives that the school bus aide sprayed him in the face with some sort of liquid which was inside a green spray bottle.
The Detectives confirmed the green spray bottle contained restroom floor and surface cleaner containing active ingredients which can cause acute oral toxicity, skin corrosion, as well as serious eye damage and irritation.
Both victims are students at New Story School, which provides educational and behavioral services to students in grades K-12. The school is located at 1245 Perkiomen Avenue.
On June 7, the Berks County Detectives filed criminal charges against Dorta. An arrest warrant was issued.
Dorta surrendered to the Berks County Detective’s Office.
He was taken into custody and taken to the Central Processing Center and released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.
Dorta is facing charges of simple assault, endangering welfare of children and harassment.