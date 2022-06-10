OLEY, Pa. – A bus driver in the Oley Valley School District took her last ride Thursday. 

Denise George has been driving students to and from school for about 32 years – all in Oley.

Now, he's retiring from the business.

George says she started driving buses to spend more time with her son, who she also drove to school.

She says a lot has changed over the last three decades, from the training to the traffic.

George says she has some mixed feelings but is ready to move on.

"It was a little like, 'I'll never see some of these kids before,' but yet, it was like 'Yay, I'm done,'" she said. "It was both ways." 

Now George says she plans to spend more time traveling.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you