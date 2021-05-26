READING, Pa. – An alleged dispute between the Reading School District and the Foundation for the Reading Public Museum drew some concern at Wednesday night's school board meeting.
"There is dispute on whether or not that happened, but I am urging the board to ensure the museum does not move now or 100 years from now," said Reading resident Raymond Baker. "Do everything in your power to make sure the museum stays where it is, and be as transparent to us as you can."
Baker was referencing a recent Facebook post from city Councilwoman Donna Reed, who stated she had several credible sources indicating that negotiations between the district and the board of the museum's foundation had broken down over the district's unwillingness to make building repairs.
As a result, Reed said her sources told her the foundation is preparing to move the museum to land in Spring Township.
"My sources confirm lots of folks in high elective or appointed positions have known about this imminent move for many months," Reed posted. "A local real estate agent confirmed some homeowners living near the museum grounds worry what will happen to what has been the exacting maintenance of the grounds by the Foundation when the RSD takes it over post-move."
Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin read a prepared statement in response to Reed's post.
The statement said, in part, "The social media statement that 'negotiations between the Reading School District directors and the board of the Museum Foundation have broken down irretrievably over the (district's) unwillingness to make requisite building repairs' is simply incorrect."
It went on to say, "In lieu of paying any rent for the land or paying any fee for use of the collection, the Museum Foundation contractually agreed to make all repairs. Likewise, that statement that 'homeowners living near the museum grounds worry what will happen to what has been the exacting maintenance of the grounds by the Foundation when the RSD takes it over post-move' is at best misleading."
Mumin's statement also reiterated that the museum foundation is contractually obligated to maintain the museum and its grounds, regardless of what it, as a private nonprofit entity, may choose to do at a location other than that of the museum.
The board did not discuss the matter but announced that the next meeting of the foundation will be held in June.
Mumin's entire statement about the museum is available on the district's website.
Also during Wednesday night's meeting, three school board members unsuccessfully tried to remove Robin Costenbader-Jacobson as board president because of her social media posts about the city of Reading.